Murder investigation launched after woman’s body found

Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation after the body of a woman in her 50s was found at a home following an incident near Ballyconnell.

A body of a woman in her 50s was found at a remote residence in the rural area of Kilnavart near Ballyconnell last night.

The discovery was made at about 9.30pm last night and her body has now been removed to Cavan General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A man aged in his 60s was brought to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition.

A man in his 30s was arrested at a separate location in Co Cavan in connection to the incident, and his being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Co. Cavan area. The investigation is being led from an incident room at Cavan Garda Station, Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or those with dash camera footage to contact Cavan Garda Stations on (049) 436 8800