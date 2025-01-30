+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh motorists advised to avoid ‘treacherous’ road

Posted: 9:22 am January 30, 2025

FERMANAGH motorists and road users are being encouraged to take extra caution on the Montiaghroe Road, near the Kesh area, this morning (Thursday).

“Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the Montiaghroe Road area of Kesh this morning, as black ice has left the road in a treacherous condition,” a Police statement said.

“Lorries in particular should not use this route.”

