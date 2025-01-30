Fermanagh motorists advised to avoid ‘treacherous’ road

FERMANAGH motorists and road users are being encouraged to take extra caution on the Montiaghroe Road, near the Kesh area, this morning (Thursday).

“Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the Montiaghroe Road area of Kesh this morning, as black ice has left the road in a treacherous condition,” a Police statement said.

“Lorries in particular should not use this route.”

