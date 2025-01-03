Fermanagh MLAs focus on infrastructure and healthcare

THE North’s MLAs are facing scrutiny after backing a motion that will see a ten per-cent increase in the running costs of the NI Assembly, along with a pay rise for themselves.

The decision, which will raise the Assembly’s operational budget from £5.7 million to £64.2 million, is set to take effect from April 2025.

So we took the opportunity to ask some of our Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs to reflect on their achievements in 2024, and outline their priorities for the upcoming year.

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan, who welcomed her first baby this year, pointed to the approval of the Enniskillen Bypass as a major achievement. She also highlighted the ongoing need to address healthcare access issues, including long waiting lists and rural service provision. Dolan is committed to continuing the fight for better healthcare services and improved infrastructure, such as roads, transport, and broadband.

“Investment in rural infrastructure is essential to ensure no community is left behind,” she said. “I’ll continue to fight for better waste water treatment, roads, transport, and broadband.”

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine also focused on infrastructure, particularly the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass, which faced funding cuts before she helped campaign to have them reversed. She also celebrated the Mid South West Growth Deal, which she believes will bring significant economic benefits to the region. Her priorities for 2025 are the ‘bread and butter issues’ affecting local people.

“There is much to be done, not least ensuring we have the best hospital services,” she said. “I’m also committed fighting for more roads and infrastructure investment and to supporting our children and young people by championing our local schools.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong, who replaced Tom Elliott, said she has focused on economic challenges, including issues related to agriculture and small businesses.

Ms Armstrong has been actively lobbying at Stormont and Westminster to address the impact of budget proposals on farming and SMEs. She is also campaigning for improvements to local infrastructure, such as the South West Acute Hospital and the inclusion of Fermanagh in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review. For 2025. Her focus is on boosting the local economy by supporting sectors like tourism and agriculture, and securing government funding to help businesses thrive.

“Tourism and agriculture are two important sectors which we rely on for their contribution to the local economy,” she said.

“I will continue to advocate for these important sectors to secure government funding support to enable tourism and farmers to build and sustain their businesses.”

