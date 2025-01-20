Fermanagh firms encouraged to consider sustainability

LEADING THE WAY… Encirc is one of a number of local businesses committed to being more sustainable.

A NUMBER of Fermanagh businesses are set to link up with a leading organisation in a bid to “complete comprehensive assessments of our emissions” as the climate change crisis worsens.

A new Net Zero Transformative Programme has been formed with support of a Mid South West leg organisation, and funding from Innovate UK. Local businesses are encouraged to apply.

“By participating in the MSW Net Zero Transformation programme, we worked with carbonfit to complete comprehensive assessments of our emissions,” director, Orla McAvoy Corr said.

Advertisement

“We now have baseline measurements, a plan and a timeline, which will significantly reduce our emissions. The tracking of emissions and need for a plan will soon be required by all businesses.

The MSW Net Zero Transformation programme offers companies a clear route in which to achieve this,” she added.

A number of Fermanagh businesses has already committed to being more sustainable.

Mannok has recently partnered up with a leading UK transport firm, Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) from Glasgow. as part of their ‘commitment to sustainability and innovation’.

Chief Operations Officer at Mannok, Kevin Lunney, has said that the Fermanagh company is committed to looking after the local environment.

“We are excited about this partnership with HVS [Hydrogen Vehicle Systems] as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Mr Lunney.

“By exploring the integration of hydrogen fuel cell HGVs into our fleet, we are taking a crucial step towards achieving our net-zero carbon goals.”

Advertisement

Encirc, which is one of Europe’s leading glass bottle making factory, has also partnered with DAERA and Digital Catapult in their combined ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition