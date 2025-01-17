Expressway announces improved timetables for Route 30

EXPRESSWAY, Bus Éireann’s premium coach service, has announced an improved timetable for its Route 30 service.

The new timetable will come into effect on January 26 and has been designed to provide more frequent and punctual travel for all Route 30 customers.

Passengers are set to see significant benefits, as the improved schedule will better reflect traffic conditions, ensuring more consistent arrival and departure times.

All trips will now include a 10-minute comfort break in Cavan, enhancing passenger experience on longer journeys.

As a result of the timetable enhancements, there will be some changes to departure times, which have been optimised to improve connectivity and punctuality.

The revised timetables can be accessed online via the Expressway website.

Physical timetables will also be available at stations, stops, and on our board Route 30 services.

Expressway’s Route 30/X30 bus service is one of the most convenient ways of travelling between Dublin and Donegal, with 12 services operated daily in each direction.

Departing from Dublin’s Busáras Bus Station to Donegal and back, Route 30/X30 passes through Dublin Airport, Cavan and Ballyshannon before arriving at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal.

From January 26, all 26 daily services shall operate under the Route 30 pattern, ensuring a consistent and more frequent offering to all stops along the Beleek to Cavan route.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has welcomed the news.

“I am delighted Expressway will be introducing an improved timetable for the popular Route 30, Donegal to Dublin service which will see an increased service frequency for Belleek,” she said.

“This is a vital development, ensuring greater connectivity and providing locals with reliable access to education employment and travel opportunities such as Dublin airport.”

With Fermanagh without rail services, a punctual and efficient bus service is badly needed locally.

“Having used the service on a regular basis, to travel to both Enniskillen and Dublin, I know how important it is to the people of Belleek, Garrison and surrounding areas,” Ms Dolan said.

“Without this service, the area would be very nearly cut off from Enniskillen and further afield.”

Cavan-Monaghan TD, Brendan Smith, has welcomed the move.

“The improved schedule is extremely beneficial for people in the Fermanagh area, in Derrylin, and in Belturbet in Cavan,” he said.

The X30 route pattern will no longer be in operation and Butlersbridge shall no longer be served.

The improved timetables will increase service frequency for Beleek, Bellanaleck, Derrylin, and Belturbet, moving from a 3-hourly to an hourly service.

This change accommodates customers who previously had to travel to nearby towns served by the X30.

Head of Expressway, Andrew Yates, is pleased with the plans.

“These improved timetables see a move away from a daily timetable structure to a new and improved Monday – Friday structure, with a distinct schedule for Weekends and Public Holidays,” Mr Yates said, “the new timetable has been refined to better accommodate varying traffic and operational conditions throughout the day.”

