Enniskillen woman sentenced for assault on ex-partner

AN ENNISKILLEN woman has been given a restraining order after assaulting her ex-partner.

Marguerite Galbraith (39) of Ballaghmore height was sentenced on Tuesday for the assault and driving offences.

At Enniskillen Magistrates Court a prosecutor detailed how a report was made by the defendant’s ex partner on October 23 that she had assaulted him.

The victim told police that he had been hit in the face by the defendant, who came to collect her children.

However by the time of the first call Galbraith had left the area.

A second call was made to police shortly after stating that the woman had returned and was shouting outside of the property.

Police arrived and arrested Galbraith, also finding that her vehicle was uninsured and her licence was expired.

Galbraith explained in interview that she was acting in ‘self defence’ during a verbal altercation, claiming that the complainant had headbutted her, showing ‘visible injuries’ correlating to the counter allegation.

Defence counsel Steffan Rafferty told the court that during the complainant’s interview he admitted that he headbutted Galbraith, but claimed she hit first and he was acting in ‘self defence’.

Mr Rafferty added however that while Galbraith pleaded guilty to the offence, she did not make a statement against her ex-partner ‘for her own personal reasons’.

Explaining the driving offences, Mr Rafferty said that her licence and insurance had expired just days prior and she ‘didn’t realise’.

District judge Alanna McSorley said the case was ‘not entirely clear’, but ordered Galbraith to pay £150 to the victim and imposed a restraining order of six months.

A further fine of £275 and six penalty points was imposed for the driving offences.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007