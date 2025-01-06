Council reject push to elevate status of Clogher show

ATTEMPTS to elevate the Clogher Valley Show to flagship event status were firmly dismissed at the monthly meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

Clogher Valley councillor Frances Burton proposed that the annual agricultural showcase, one of the district’s largest events, be recognised as a key highlight in the council’s calendar.

She suggested that granting it flagship status could bolster funding, particularly as financial support for the event has dwindled in recent years.

“The Clogher Valley Show is one of the biggest events this council has every year,” said Cllr Burton. “Last year’s funding cut was disappointing for the organisers.

“Is there any way we could look at this event as something to highlight what the council supports?”

However, the suggestion faced strong opposition, with council members and officials cautioning against favouritism. Cllr Seán McPeake argued that prioritizing one event over others could lead to divisiveness.

“It is very dangerous to start cherry-picking one event above another,” said Cllr McPeake, adding that other major events like the Mid Ulster Truck Festival and the Cookstown 100 also had significant importance.

‘impartial’

Adrian McCreesh, the council’s chief executive, stressed that the council’s grant aid policy must remain impartial.

“I agree entirely, Cllr McPeake, it is very dangerous to identify a small number of individual initiatives above anybody else.

“We fund 800 groups and organisations every year out of our grant aid policy. That includes community groups, volunteer groups, sports groups, events, etc.

“For every one of those groups and organisations their event is special, their event is unique, their event is very important to them and their communities, and we’ve always treated them as such. So, I’m very comfortable with the current policy as it is.

challenges

Mr McCreesh further highlighted the financial challenges the council faces.

“You’ll recall that community and voluntary budgets were cut three years ago, because we’re trying to make efficiencies and savings, and we all know the impact that has had.

“Subsequent to that, central Government have retracted significantly from the community and voluntary sector, and [that sector] is turning to Council as the first point of call, so we are under great demand on a limited budget.”

The council ultimately reaffirmed its commitment to its existing grant aid policy, leaving the Clogher Valley Show, along with other prominent events, to compete for support under the same framework as smaller community initiatives.

The issue will be revisited during budget deliberations in January.

