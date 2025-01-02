Council chairman pledges focus on tourism in Fermanagh

POSITIVE... Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairman John McClaughry enjoyed meeting Santa recently. Looking ahead to 2025, he says he is committed to supporting the local business and tourism industry.

THE chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has vowed to continue ‘developing our niche in tourism’ as the county prepares for what could be a challenging 2025.

Ulster Unionist Party councillor John McClaughry, who was elected chairman in June, said boosting tourism has been his main focus so far.

“We have to keep developing our niche in tourism,” Mr McClaughry told the ‘Herald.

“Our county is special, and we want to keep it that way by ensuring people are talking about it.”

Acknowledging post-pandemic struggles in retail, he added: “Across the board, retail is suffering due to online shopping. It’s about keeping businesses competitive, thriving, and knowing how to engage with them. We have to keep our towns going. It’s a very difficult challenge.”

Mr McClaughry also highlighted the council’s efforts this year to secure the Mid South West Growth Deal, which aims to boost local development.

The Growth Deal is expected to support projects such as the Cuilcagh Lakelands Landscape Project and the proposed Concrete Sustainability Innovation Centre.

Mr McClaughry believes the funding from Stormont will have a significant impact locally.

“We worked closely with other councils and have met with representatives from Leitrim, Monaghan, Cavan, Donegal, Cookstown, and Mid Ulster,” he said.

“Keeping that positive momentum going for the whole area is a priority. It may take a few years to come to fruition, but getting it over the line was amazing.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Mr McClaughry reiterated the Council’s commitment to supporting local residents.

“We may have political differences, but we won’t let that get in the way of delivering benefits for people,” he said.

