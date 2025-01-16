+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Baldwin appoints Keenan and Porteous as Erne captains
Tom Keenan and Rory Porteous

Baldwin appoints Keenan and Porteous as Erne captains

Posted: 12:27 pm January 16, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Erne manager Joe Baldwin has confirmed Tom Keenan and Rory Porteous will be the new Fermanagh joint hurling captains.

They take over from Ryan Bogue who led the side to Lory Meagher Cup success last season.

Baldwin continues to develop younger players and the appointment of Kinawley man Tom Keenan is a testament to that;

“He’s such a jovial character and a fabulous hurler,” said Baldwin, “when Tom played against Cavan in the first Lory Meagher Cup win in my time (2021), he played corner forward. Last year, against Longford, he played centre three-quarters; number 11, one of the most important positions on the field. 

“He’s young, he’s very enthusiastic and above all he’s a very, very good hurler. He’s great to have about the place and he’s matured an awful lot.”

Following a nasty leg injury that ruled him out for 18 months, Keenan got back to full fitness last year and was part of the 2024 Lory Meagher Cup winning side.

Full back Porteous will bring his experience to the Erne partnership and the former the Lisbellaw captain will bid to follow in the footsteps of Bogue, who Baldwin described as a “brilliant captain”, and collect more silverware.

“Rory in my time has probably done more for the team and the squad in terms of his GPS commitments and I just thought it was time to reward Rory publicly by becoming the joint captain with Tom, and two better people we couldn’t have picked,” concluded Baldwin.  

Full hurling preview in next week’s paper. 

 

