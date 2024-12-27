Woman killed in Fermanagh crash just recently married

A young woman who died in a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh two days before Christmas had just recently got married.

Twenty-year old Amy Stokes, from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, died following the single-vehicle collision on the Ballyconnell Road near Derrylin on December 23.

The crash happened around 10.45pm.

Amy will be buried tomorrow following a service in Ballyconnell.

In her death notice, Amy’s family described her as ‘amazing person with a heart of gold’.

She married her husband last September, two days after her 20th birthday.

The notice stated: “A loving wife, daughter, sister, daughter-in-law and friend, and thought the world of her husband Damien, her parents, brothers and sisters and her in-laws.

“Amy was born in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and lived in Navan Co. Meath until the age of 11, and moved to Banbridge Co.Down until the age of 15 and located to Ballyconnell Co.Cavan and lived there until her death.

“Amy went to Scoil Naomh Eoin Primary School and St. Patrick’s College Secondary School, and got married on the 18th of September 2024 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Ballyconnell.”

The notice added that Amy was a ‘very kind-hearted welcoming person to everyone she met and was always so friendly’.

“She loved singing especially the song Young Reilly The Fisherman by Deirdre Connolly, and also loved the song There Were Roses by Lisa McHugh.

“Amy had an amazing voice and everyone loved to hear her sing. She truly will be missed, everyone loved her so much, she was such a big personality and was “always the life of the party” as she would say herself.

“Dancing and listening to music were her favourite things to do, with a great love of getting out socialising with her friends who always knew she would lighten up the room, never failing to make her friends laugh, as Amy was always up for a joke.

“Life will never be the same without her as she is a massive loss to her family and friends.”

Amy’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11am tomorrow at Our lady of Lourdes Church in Ballyconnell.

Afterwards, she will be laid to rest in Carrick-On-Shannon cemetery.

Meanwhile, Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragic collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

Please call on 101, quoting reference 1642 of 23/12/24.