Uncertain future for Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism staff

The Fermanagh Herald understands that the council recently met with Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism to discuss the issue, which left staff anxious about their jobs, with no assurances yet provided about their future.

Established in 1999, Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has grown to include 220 members from both the public and private sectors, working to promote the Fermanagh Lakelands area.

Over the last decade, its efforts have contributed to a 10 per-cent increase in tourists visiting the region for short breaks.

Local business owners have expressed fears that changes to Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism could negatively impact the tourism industry.

One business owner described the potential merger as a ‘game changer’, adding, “Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism plays a vital role in keeping the area visible to potential visitors.

“Unless we’re putting our name out there, it’s very difficult for people to think about coming to Fermanagh for a short break. The council needs to ensure the tourism sector is fully supported.”

