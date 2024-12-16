Trust apologises to patients ‘waiting too long’ for bed

By Niamh McGovern

THE Western Health Trust has issued an apology to patients waiting for hospital beds, as acute hospitals across the North struggle with severe winter pressures.

Speaking at the Trust’s monthly board meeting on Thursday, chief executive Neil Guckian acknowledged the ongoing challenges, noting that while there had been slight improvements over the past week, the situation remained far from ideal.

“There have been intense pressures across all the acute hospitals in Northern Ireland,” Mr Guckian said. “Over this past week, this has reduced, but we still have more patients waiting for a bed than we would want.

“I apologise to all patients who are waiting too long for a bed in all our services.”

Outlining the Trust’s winter plan, Mr Guckian noted that financial constraints had limited their response but emphasised efforts to maximize resources.

“We are in the process of implementing seven extra beds to relieve pressures on trauma,” he said.

“The Strategic Planning and Performance Group will fund this expansion to ease pressures on emergency departments.”

The Trust has also increased capacity in domiciliary care, which Mr Guckian said had delivered tangible benefits.

“Last Thursday, there were no patients waiting in Altnagelvin Hospital for a domiciliary care package – the first time that has happened in recent times,” he stated.

The chief executive also commended staff for their dedication, particularly during the holiday season.

“I am aware that many people will have their celebrations curtailed due to rotas and being on call, and I want to acknowledge the sacrifices so many of our staff make over Christmas and throughout the year.

“I hope everyone gets some downtime to be with family and friends at some stage over the festive season,” he added.