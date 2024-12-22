Roslea’s Katie celebrates century of love and laughter

By Niamh McGovern

‘LIVE life and keep moving’ is the key to a long and happy life, according to Fermanagh centenarian Katie Lynch.

Long-time Roslea resident Katie celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday surrounded by her large and loving family during a lively gathering.

Born on December 19, 1924, to Mary-Ann Flynn and Tom Carol, Katie grew up on a farm with her six siblings, enjoying a simple and fulfilling rural lifestyle.

Katie married Francie Lynch at the age of 25 and recalls the modest celebrations of that time.

“You didn’t get cars back in those days, we walked everywhere. I remember we had only two cars at our wedding,” she said.

“And there was no such thing as going to a hotel after the Mass – we went back to my house for dinner.”

In 1954, Katie moved to her current home, which was a humble abode at the time. “I’ve been here ever since,” she laughed. “It was a really old house when we came here first, there were doors on it, but not much else.”

Katie raised ten children – Anna, John, Josie, Jim, Francis, Eta, Gabriel, Cathy, Martina, Paddy, and Phyllis – and is now the proud grandmother of 33 and great-grandmother of 51.

“Nobody really has big families now, but they did back in our time. We reared ten children, and while it was busy, we were happy,” Katie reflected.

“We just got on with it and we had a good life – we were happy.”

Katie’s youngest son, Paddy, shared a story about her entrepreneurial streak.

“When Mum was young, she kept hens – 100 of them! Owning that many hens back then was a big deal. She even got a tilley lamp to keep a light in the henhouse, which made them lay better. She made good money at it,” he said.

Katie, who remains active, gave us some advice for a long life: “I’m up and about all the time and I’m feeling good; I think it’s important to keep moving.

“And I still make the dinner the odd day when Pamela isn’t around.

“I would also put it down to helping my husband out on the farm, I loved that very much!”

