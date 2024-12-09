New Lakeland Forum won’t include a sauna and steam room

THE Council is certainly feeling the heat after it was confirmed that there are no plans to include a sauna or steam room in the new multi-million pound Fermanagh Lakeland Forum.

The Enniskillen leisure centre is set to close later this month until 2027 for the much-anticipated redevelopment project, but serious questions have being raised over the detail of the proposal.

The Lakeland Forum will follow Passivhaus design, which is an international energy performance standard for buildings, which aims to reduce the requirement for space heating and cooling.

While over 30,000 buildings globally follow the standards, the Forum will be the first leisure centre of its type in Ireland.

The Council has confirmed it will have a knock-on effect on the facilities it can offer.

“Proposed plans are still being developed but do not include a sauna or steam room. The proposed plans are based on Passivhaus design,” a Council spokesperson confirmed.

Following confirmation that it had received £20 million from the UK Government to support the project, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council laid out its plans for the redevelopment.

The new Lakeland Forum will include a state-of-the-art eight-lane swimming pool, with a separate learner pool and splash pad area for young children and gym facilities.

The plans also includes versatile community and multipurpose spaces for health partners and others with dedicated areas for health and wellness activities, in a boost for the community.

The absence of a sauna and steam room at the future Fermanagh Lakeland Forum has been met with much frustration by regular users of the facility.

