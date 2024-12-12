McCartney takes gold ahead of World Championship swim

Ellie McCartney will race in the 200m breaststroke for Ireland at the World Championships on Friday in Budapest.

ON Sunday afternoon, Ellie McCartney won gold in the women’s 200m breaststroke at the Scottish National & Open Short Course Swimming Championships in Edinburgh.

The Enniskillen star, pictured right, recorded the second fastest time ever by an Irish female swimmer, with Irish Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry holding the record, touching the wall in a time of 2.21.21.

