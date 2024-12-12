+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportMcCartney takes gold ahead of World Championship swim
Ellie McCartney will race in the 200m breaststroke for Ireland at the World Championships on Friday in Budapest.

McCartney takes gold ahead of World Championship swim

Posted: 10:49 am December 12, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

ON Sunday afternoon, Ellie McCartney won gold in the women’s 200m breaststroke at the Scottish National & Open Short Course Swimming Championships in Edinburgh.

The Enniskillen star, pictured right, recorded the second fastest time ever by an Irish female swimmer, with Irish Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry holding the record, touching the wall in a time of 2.21.21.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

McCartney makes Ireland team for World Championships Super Skins run in ten tries away from home Lannon brothers excel at Connacht Championships

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:49 am December 12, 2024
Top
Advertisement