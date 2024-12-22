Green light for new £5 million school in Newtownbutler

PLANNING permission has been granted for a multi-million-pound state-of-the-art new school in Newtownbutler.

After years of negotiations with the Department of Education and the CCMS, St Mary’s Primary School has secured approval for its new build, estimated to cost £5 million.

Although planning permission has been approved by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the school is still awaiting funding to be released by the Department for Education. The plans involve demolishing approximately 70 percent of the existing school on Drumquilla Road and replacing it with a two-storey building. The new facility will feature six classrooms, a library, additional toilets, cloakrooms, a staffroom, and improved parking.

Principal Paula Kelly welcomed the development, highlighting the need for modern facilities due to overcrowding and the building’s age.

“During construction, classes will be held in mobile units, but the final result will be a real state-of-the-art building,” she said. “This is for future generations. The children and families of Newtownbutler deserve it.”

Designed by KnoxClayton Architects, the new school will provide enhanced learning and working environments for over 200 pupils and staff.

‘boost’

Local councillor Thomas O’Reilly, a former pupil of St Mary’s, described the development as ‘a boost for a small rural village’.

“We have been working on it for a number of years, drawing plans, planning permission passed and as usual, we’re waiting on the Department [for Education] to allocate funding,” he added.

Cllr Victor Warrington also feels that the long-anticipated development will be of major benefit to the local community.

“Any development that is going to enhance our children’s education has to be welcomed,” he said.

