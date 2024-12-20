Fermanagh woman urges to seek help after miscarriage

A FERMANAGH woman who suffered a miscarriage has urged local women to reach out for help after revealing how she ‘spiraled and gave up’ following one of the toughest times in her life.

Carla Kelly, from Enniskillen, experienced the loss in 2022 and has shared how she felt lost and uncertain about her future afterwards.

“For months after my miscarriage, I spiraled and gave up on myself. I felt like my body had let me down,” she said.

“I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognise myself. My clothes weren’t fitting, I was bloated, had next to no energy, and I hated the person I’d become. I decided enough was enough.”

Determined to take a first step, Carla contacted a local gym.

She went alone and started rebuilding her confidence.

“I walked in not knowing anyone. All I knew was that I wanted a fresh start,” she said.

Carla credited the gym with helping her regain her physical and mental health.

“Fast forward to now, and I can honestly say I’ve never been happier, mentally and physically.”

She is now encouraging women struggling with mental health or body confidence to reach out for help.

“I still have a long way to go, but the only person holding you back is yourself. Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet,” Carla said.

“The reason I decided to share this is because of the number of people who have been through the exact same thing. Isolating yourself isn’t the answer. Surround yourself with the right people, and you’ll come through.”

Support groups across the North provide help for bereaved parents who have experienced miscarriage, and Carla is keen to lend her support.

“If anyone is struggling, my inbox is always open,” she added.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007