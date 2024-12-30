+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh Stroke Support Group gifts £72,500 to charity
Fermanagh Stroke Support Group recently presented NICHS with a cheque for £72,589.72. From left, Patricia Moore, Treasurer of Fermanagh Stroke Support Group; Maeve O’Hagan, NICHS; Linda Donaghy, Chairperson of Fermanagh Stroke Support Group; Joan Rice, Fermanagh Stroke Support Group shop volunteer; Damien Greene, Fermanagh Stroke Support Group Committee Member; Joanne Monaghan-Creed, stroke survivor and Fermanagh Stroke Support Group member; Michael Creed, carer.

Fermanagh Stroke Support Group gifts £72,500 to charity

Posted: 9:17 am December 30, 2024

FERMANAGH Stroke Support Group was established ten years ago and since then until its winding up on December 31 2023, the charity has enjoyed great support from the people of Enniskillen and surrounding districts.
Everyone associated with the charity is grateful to its many volunteers and benefactors. Countless stroke victims have availed of the warmth of welcome and practical and moral support the charity was able to provide.
Unfortunately, the charity had to be wound up for a multiplicity of reasons but testament to the level of support it enjoyed is the fact that, on closure, it held a net balance of £72,589.72 in its account.
As their last duty on behalf of the charity, the Trustees were very pleased to hand over those funds to a like-minded charity – the Fermanagh branch of Chest, Heart and Stroke Northern Ireland.
All those who have been generous enough to make donations to this good cause can be reassured that all resources have been carefully and responsibly applied and funds donated continue to make a difference in the lives of stroke survivors and their families in the Fermanagh area.

Related posts:

Enniskillen Running Club raises £8k for local charities Farmers urged to make wellbeing a real priority Fermanagh woman speaks out after miscarriage

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:17 am December 30, 2024
Top
Advertisement