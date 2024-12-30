Fermanagh Stroke Support Group gifts £72,500 to charity

FERMANAGH Stroke Support Group was established ten years ago and since then until its winding up on December 31 2023, the charity has enjoyed great support from the people of Enniskillen and surrounding districts.

Everyone associated with the charity is grateful to its many volunteers and benefactors. Countless stroke victims have availed of the warmth of welcome and practical and moral support the charity was able to provide.

Unfortunately, the charity had to be wound up for a multiplicity of reasons but testament to the level of support it enjoyed is the fact that, on closure, it held a net balance of £72,589.72 in its account.

As their last duty on behalf of the charity, the Trustees were very pleased to hand over those funds to a like-minded charity – the Fermanagh branch of Chest, Heart and Stroke Northern Ireland.

All those who have been generous enough to make donations to this good cause can be reassured that all resources have been carefully and responsibly applied and funds donated continue to make a difference in the lives of stroke survivors and their families in the Fermanagh area.

