Fermanagh runner Annabel ready for the European stage

Enniskillen Running Club’s Annabel Morrison will race in the Women’s Under 20 at the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey on Sunday.

THE 2024 European Cross Country Championships take place this Sunday in Antalya, Turkey and Enniskillen’s own Annabel Morrison will be competing on the big stage.

From finishing 55th in one of the first provincial cross country races in the U13 age group in Scotstown, County Monaghan in 2018, Morrison has climbed the ladder year on year.

At the National Cross-Country Championships in Irvinestown two weeks ago, which doubled as a trial for the European Cross Country Championships, she lined up as one of the pre-race favourites in the Junior Women’s age group.

The young Enniskillen athlete did not disappoint the large local support finishing second and gaining automatic selection to the European’s.

“At this stage the hard work is done and I’m looking forward to hooking up with my fellow teammates on Thursday to fly out to Turkey” said Annabel.

“I’m under no illusions, this is the highest quality race I’ve run to date, but my aim is to go there and try and give a good account of myself against Europe’s best,” she said.

Enniskillen Running Club chairman Ian Birney said;

“We are delighted that Annabel is representing Enniskillen Running Club at the European Cross Country Championships this weekend.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Annabel and our club. Everyone is excited and proud of her and we will all be watching on Sunday.

“Annabel is in great form at the minute and we hope it continues on Sunday!”

The Championships are broadcast on the BBC Red Button and Annabel’s race, the U20 Women, is due off at 8am Irish time.

