Fermanagh pharmacist Aine receives top pharmacy award

A DERRYLIN pharmacist has been awarded a Pharmacy Excellence Award for her exceptional contribution to health and patient care.

Aine Martin, head of Pharmacy Operations at McCabes Pharmacy (formerly Lloyds Pharmacy), won gold in the Pharmacist Led Team category.

Aine, who became a pharmacist in 2012, said, “Leaving school I was interested in patient care and healthcare. Initially, I thought about community pharmacy because it’s a social role with constant contact with people and direct patient interaction, which were the main reasons I chose this path,” she said.

The award Aine received recognises her work in operations rather than patient-facing care, as she currently leads the operations team. Her role focuses on overseeing pharmacy operations, policies, and making life easier for the pharmacists in-store.

The Pharmacy Excellence Awards, in partnership with the Pharmacy Benevolent Fund, celebrate the contributions of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, pharmaceutical assistants, and pharmacy teams across the Republic of Ireland. The awards honour innovative practices, dedication to patient care, and positive impacts on community health. This year’s event was held at the Mansion House in Dublin.

McCabes Pharmacy said, “This recognition celebrates our remarkable colleagues and teams for their unwavering dedication to delivering health and exceptional patient care.”

