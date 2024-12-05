Fermanagh Lakeland Forum closure postponed until 2025

The Fermanagh Lakeland Forum is to remain open until well into the New Year, the Herald understands.

Speculation had been mounting that the Forum was set to close next week for its long-anticipated redevelopment. It’s now understood that an extension has been granted to its planned closure.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council recently met to discuss investment decisions over the proposed development, but the meeting was postponed as a report into the investment has not been completed.

Advertisement

“We are still awaiting the project manager’s report which deals with the tender submission, so unfortunately we won’t be in a position to have a (scheduled) meeting,” the Council’s chief executive, Alison McCullagh, said.

“We will obviously hold approval until a special meeting which will be convened in the New Year.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and I do appreciate members will require adequate sight of information well in advance.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition