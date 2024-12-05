Dog owners warned after algae found in Fermanagh lake

FERMANAGH dog owners have been warned not to let their pets near the water when walking at Jenkins forest and lakes near Coonian, after bluegreen algae was detected at the popular beauty spot.

Warning signs have been put up by Fermanagh and Omagh around the lakeland walk, warning of high concentrations of algae, which is potentially fatal for animals and can also be harmful to humans.

“Swallowing the water can cause stomach upsets or severe illness to humans and death to animals,” the sign states.

“Contact with the water or the blue-green algae can also cause skin problems.

“We advise that adults, children and animals avoid contact with algae on the shoreline and the water close to it.”

The danger of blue-green algae to pets was painfully highlighted in Fermanagh during summer 2023, when at six dogs died after coming into contact with a toxic algae bloom at Lough Melvin.

Not all of the dogs had actually entered the water, with some of coming into contact with the bloom on along the shoreline.

Similarly, during the same summer, visitors bathing in Lough Erne at Castle Archdale reported respiratory issues after swimming in the water, where blue-green algae was identified.

Blue-green algae is a growing problem across the Fermanagh Lakelands, with over 25 current confirm location of the potentially toxic substance reported, mostly on Lough Erne.

While the issue has been well publicised on Lough Neagh, with the Executive recently outlining measures to tackle the problem there, there have been calls for similar attention to be given to the Erne and other local water bodies.

Speaking to the Herald in August, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Andrew Muir described the blue green algae in Lough Erne as “very serious” and a “serious concern.”

“I consider the issue of blue green algae in Lough Erne very serious and it’s very clear the issues of water quality aren’t just confined to Lough Neagh this is a Northern Ireland-wide problem and I am committed to take action on this but the only way we are going to address these issues is by working together,” he said.