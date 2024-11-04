WATCH: Fermanagh pupils predict America’s new president

WITH less than a week to go before the American Election some Fermanagh students have been giving their views on who will be the next ‘leader of the free world’.

The US Consul General James Applegate recently paid a visit to Enniskillen Royal Grammar School to speak to A-level history and politics students about the upcoming US presidential election.

Students from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Mount Lourdes Grammar School and St. Michael’s College were able to speak to the Consul General and ask him questions about American politics which they have recently been studying. The Enniskillen Rotary Club organised and welcomed James Applegate to the event which was chaired by Aideen McGinley, former Chief Executive of Fermanagh District Council.

Mr Applegate took up his duties as US Consul General in Belfast in August 2023. Prior to moving to Northern Ireland, James served as the Director for Europe and Asia Programs in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

When introducing himself Mr Applegate said, “It is really great to be here, this is my fifth visit to Enniskillen since being in this role and I have only been here just over a year so I am very happy to be back with you today.”

As the students made their way into the Steele Hall they were asked to vote for who they believed would make the best president whether that be Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. The students made their vote and placed it in the ballot box for counting.

The votes were soon counted and a cheer filmed the room when it was revealed that Kamala Harris had won with 26 votes beating Donald Trump who received 21 by the students.

The pupils were keen to hear what the Consul General had to say about American politics and asked a series of questions during a Q and A session. The questions asked were very interesting and dived into topics such as the Supreme Court, the executive branch and economic stability.

“I think Donald Trump is going to win because of his big impact on social media at the minute.”

Royal student

“I think Kamala is going to win because I think America needs change and she is going to bring that.”

Royal student

“I think that the 2024 election is going to be a very very tight one, I reckon that it may be in Kamala Harris favour although everyone thought that Hilary Clinton was going to win in 2016 but then the Electoral College came in and Donald Trump won so it is really no idea, we have no way to tell.”

Royal student

“I think Donald Trump is going to win because as everyone has seen the mess that Kamala has made of the country so far as vice President and she hasn’t done anything so yeah Donald will win.”

Royal student

“Kamala Harris because she is going to beat the patriarchy and actually make America a good country.”

St Michaels’s student

“I think Kamala Harris will win because I feel especially with the young people she resonates more with them as Trump would rather be more on the side of economics and he wants himself to look good, he doesn’t really want to look good for the people, but Kamala Harris is on climate change and she is on everything for everybody.”

Mount Lourdes student

“As much as I don’t agree with it I think that Donald Trump is going to win because American politics is really unpredictable.”

Mount Lourdes student