Police appeal for information after Kinawley burglary

RESIDENTS in the Kinawley and Fermanagh area are urged to be vigilant after reports of a burglary at a property last night (Saturday).

“Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that entry had been gained to a property in the Swanlinbar Road area, and the rooms ransacked,” Sergeant McConkey said.

“At this stage, it is not believed that anything was taken, however, our enquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1412 of 16/11/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/