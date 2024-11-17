+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice appeal for information after Kinawley burglary

Police appeal for information after Kinawley burglary

Posted: 11:30 am November 17, 2024

RESIDENTS in the Kinawley and Fermanagh area are urged to be vigilant after reports of a burglary at a property last night (Saturday).

“Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that entry had been gained to a property in the Swanlinbar Road area, and the rooms ransacked,” Sergeant McConkey said.

“At this stage, it is not believed that anything was taken, however, our enquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch.

Advertisement

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1412 of 16/11/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Related posts:

BREAKING: Pupils evacuated from Fermanagh school Police investigate alcohol theft in Fermanagh shops No serious injuries after three-vehicle Fermanagh crash

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:30 am November 17, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA