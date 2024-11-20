Miracle escape for Fermanagh children after bus crash

THE dangers of Fermanagh’s icy roads have been highlighted this morning (Wednesday) after a school bus left the road in the Tattygare Road area of Lisbellaw.

The Police were called to the scene after a school bus was reported to have left the road, with “no serious injuries” reported.

“Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a bus in the Tattygare Road area of Lisbellaw this morning, Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported,” a statement said.

Advertisement

A local resident took to social media to warn motorists of the driving conditions on the road.

“Just warning people that Garvary and Mount Drum, Lisbellaw, is in bad conditions. Several cars and a school bus is ditched. All kids on the bus are fine and with parents,” a resident posted.

The Police recently issued a warning for motorists to take extra time and caution on the roads.

“Please take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted,” a spokesperson said.

“Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition