‘Keep believing’ urges Stafford ahead of Limavady visit

Ballinamallard paid the price for a slow second half start at Holm Park on Saturday, as three goals in the space of 18 minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Mallards boss Mark Stafford was in philosophical mood when reflecting upon a decisive spell in the Cathedral City.

“90 seconds into the second half, the game was level and this completely changed the perspective of the match” commented Stafford.

“The equaliser turned the tide in their favour and soon after they got a second which rocked us further and a fortuitous third for Armagh gave us a mountain to climb.”

The start to the second period was in stark contrast to a bright first 45 minutes and a strong finish to the tie.

“It didn’t take us long to get up to speed and we were a threat going forward, hit the post through Gary Armstrong and forced their goalkeeper Conner Byrne into a couple of fine stops before scoring a good goal to take us into a strong position at the break, recalled Stafford.

It meant positives for the boss, who accepts his side need to do keep plugging away to turn encouraging performances into results.

A lengthy injury list, including regulars Richard Johnston, Peter Maguire, Alex Holder, Aaron Arkinson, Aaron Harkin and Callum Moorehead, hasn’t aided the Mallards cause.

“After Armagh got their third, we started to play again and pulled a goal back through Daniel Barker, who has been a bright spark in our attack this season. Our substitutes made a positive impact also as we pressed to get back into it.

“We have been beleaguered with injuries so far this season. Getting a couple of bodies back will help us,” he added.

With the focus now turning to the visit of Limavady United on Saturday, the message from the Mallards boss is simple.

“We just need to keep going and learn to be better in certain moments. We need to remain positive during this difficult period and prepare as well as possible for Limavady”.

“They are a good team, flying high in the league and made a great comeback against Dundela at the weekend. They will be riding on the crest of a wave and when you compare league form between the two sides, they will fancy themselves.

“But we got a result up there earlier in the season and we must believe that we can achieve the same outcome again.”