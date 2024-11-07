+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Inspired by history,'Skea and McDade hungry for success
Lisnaskea captain Joe McDade says this weekend’s game is ‘massive’ for the club.

Inspired by history,’Skea and McDade hungry for success

Posted: 2:06 pm November 7, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Three weeks to the day after lifting the Fermanagh Intermediate Championship trophy, Lisnaskea Emmetts are set to enter the Ulster Championship — a significant step up in competition and intensity. But don’t tell captain Joe McDade they’re in ‘bonus territory.’

The term doesn’t sit comfortably with the 22-year-old, who insists that while they’ve achieved their primary goal for the season, Lisnaskea isn’t ready to let this journey end just yet.

“There was probably too much celebrating to be honest,” McDade laughs, reflecting on the post-final festivities. “But it comes with the territory. We enjoyed our week after the final, but we got stuck back into it as soon as we could because we knew we had this challenge down the line.”

This weekend, they’ll face Monaghan champions Magheracloone, a seasoned side whose pedigree in the Ulster Intermediate Championship includes a run to the All-Ireland final just a few seasons back.

