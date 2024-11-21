Heartfelt appeal as Lisa McHugh’s daughter battles RSV

Lisa McHugh has spoke about her "heartbreaking few days in hospital" as her daughter Hallie battles RSV.

LOCAL Country music star Lisa McHugh is warning parents to “speak up to protect your baby from illness”, as her daughter Hallie battles Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at SWAH.

“I can’t describe how horrendous it has been to watch her so weak and in so much pain and being unable to take that pain away,” Lisa posted on social media.

“She is still very sick in hospital but she’s getting amazing care from the nurses and doctors in SWAH. We just hope she starts to get some relief and turns a corner soon.”

Lisa opened up about her fears of RSV and Bronchiolitis when she became a first time mum to Milo and the pressure she felt to keep her baby safe.

“I was very conscious of the environment Milo was ever in or around, but also as a first time mum, you sometimes can’t help but have the feeling that you’re over reacting or being over paranoid whether you just battle that internal voice or you’re made to feel that way by others,” she said.

“I know I chose to avoid situations as much as I could that I wasn’t comfortable having Milo around, instead of just being upfront and saying the real reason! I don’t want to have my child or around people who “just have a sniffle or head cold” or who are “over the worst of it” because it definitely wont be that way for a baby. Milo was one of the lucky ones who didn’t catch RSV.

“But sometimes no matter how hard you try, it unfortunately just happens and that’s the case for poor Hallie,” she added.

The Glaswegian wants to raise awareness of the illness and encourages other parents to “do whatever you can” to protect their babies.

“For anyone that’s feeling or have felt the same as I did, please don’t, you have every right to speak up to protect your baby from illness. Do whatever you can because I really wouldn’t wish it on any baby, child or parent to go through after how rough the last few days have been.”

