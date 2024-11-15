Fermanagh joins St Vincent de Paul 180th celebrations

THE Fermanagh branch of St Vincent de Paul has been praised for its “invaluable gift of companionship” after the non-profit group celebrated 180 years in existence on the island.

St Vincent de Paul is a leading charity organisation which has been helping to tackle the ever-worsening poverty crisis in Ireland, since its establishment back in 1844, 180 years ago.

Throughout Fermanagh and Omagh, there are 16 St Vincent de Paul helplines and shops with the aim of reducing poverty, which has risen locally by 23 per cent over the past six years.

The Council celebrated the commitment of the local St Vincent de Paul group. Vice-chairwoman, Elaine Brough, feels it’s important to recognise their work.

“Each and every volunteer has made a significant difference to the lives of so many in our District, providing hope and a vital lifeline during difficult times, and I commend you for this,” she said.

“You have also played your part in the 180 years of the success of St Vincent de Paul.

“Whilst this special milestone in your history is one to be celebrated, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the ongoing challenges that our communities continue to experience.

“I am confident that through charities such as St Vincent de Paul with committed and dedicated volunteers, these challenges can be addressed,” added Ms Brough.

The ‘Pathways out of Poverty’ support network, which is set to run over the next 10 years, has been established in a desperate bid to help residents recover from the cost of living crisis.

The vice-chairwoman is keen to reduce local poverty.

“The Council is committed to supporting communities to minimise the impact of poverty and inequalities in the District,” Ms Brough said.

“To achieve this the Council has developed a draft Anti-Poverty Strategy which it recently consulted on.

“It aims to improve the lives and wellbeing of residents by supporting those experiencing poverty,” added Ms Brough.

