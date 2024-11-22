Enniskillen win Best Junior Club after Erne Fours Head

The popular Erne Fours Head took place on Saturday with 81 men’s crews and 57 women’s crews competing over the four-mile course.
The event started at the top of the Killyhevlin straight, following the river down past the town, through the west bridges, and finishing opposite the clubhouse.
Conditions were excellent with little river flow or wind, and dry weather.
Advertisement
The women’s race started at 11am with some good results for the home crews.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 12:11 pm November 22, 2024