Calls increase for improved mobile signal in Fermanagh

BENEFIT… Calls are increasing for an improvement in local mobile phone reception.

FERMANAGH mobile phone users fear they’re getting “left behind” as many still report severe and hugely frustrating issues with mobile and broadband reception in some villages in the county.

The quality of phone reception has been an ongoing issue in Fermanagh for years, with some residents in the rural countryside struggling to simply make a phone call or send a message.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, pictured below, called on Stormont to make changes.

“In the Assembly Chamber [at Stormont], I urged [Infrastructure] Minister [John] O’Dowd to take action to improve planning for mobile infrastructure,” Ms Erskine told concerned residents.

“This would help our rural communities become better connected and ensure we don’t get left behind. All of us are frustrated with poor signal.

“During my debate on the issue, the [Northern Ireland Infrastructure] Minister committed to finding out why the task force in his department have not progressed solutions.”

In different parts of Fermanagh, it appears that the quality of mobile phone reception varies, with one local resident fuming that there is ‘zero [mobile phone reception] in Tempo’.

Another said: “Enniskillen to Fintona is really poor. It’s been like that for 20 years.”

The Stormont Executive set out its Mobile Action Plan for Northern Ireland in June 2022, with the aim of improving and enhancing the quality of mobile phone reception throughout the North.

The Northern Ireland Executive issued an agreed statement following their recent meeting.

