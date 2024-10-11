WATCH: Cancer Connect providing life changing services

OCTOBER is Breast Care Awareness month and the team at Cancer Connect NI is keen to spread the word about their services which are available to cancer patients.

At its homely centre beside the entrance to Forthill Park, the charity offers a wide range of support services to all cancer patients.

The bra and swimwear fitting service, in particular, is important in helping clients reclaim their lives after having had breast surgery.

Since its inception in 2010, the team has fitted hundreds of women and, so far this year, has provided this service for 64 clients and delight in welcoming back clients for repeat orders.

Mary Connolly and Ann Foggin, like the rest of the Cancer Connect volunteer team, use their personal experience and expertise to provide this valuable support.

“We deliver a fitting service for ladies who are about to have or who have had breast cancer surgery. We cater for those who have undergone a lumpectomy or mastectomy,” the ladies explained.

“For those clients who have a planned reconstruction, Altnagelvin Hospital and surgeons have recommended a specific bra which we have in stock. We understand that a cancer diagnosis can bring increased costs for clients and their families, so the charity provides the first bra free and subsidises further purchases.”.

Clients are welcomed into a comfortable room, dedicated to the fitting service. They are offered refreshments and given time to talk and to choose specialist lingerie from a wide selection, including soft post-surgery bras, sports bras, fashionable bras and swimwear.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation has generously funded the bra fitting service at Cancer Connect this year, enabling the charity to provide this essential support to women dealing with breast cancer in Fermanagh.

Their financial contribution has been crucial in ensuring that women continue to have access to professional bra fitting at an affordable cost.

