Toner and McGirr make Irish Masters’ cross-country team

Denise Toner on her way to making the Irish team for the British & Irish Masters Cross Country International in Comber next month

With five weeks until the National Championships, which this year are being hosted by the Enniskillen Club at the Castle Irvine Estate in Irvinestown, many of the country’s top cross-country athletes toed the line for the annual Autumn Open Cross-Country event at the National Sports Campus, Abbottstown, on Sunday.

As well as being a season’s opener for many top athletes, it was a trial for the British & Irish Masters which takes place at the Billy Neill Centre in Comber next month.

In the women’s race over 6000m both Edel Monaghan and Denise Toner put in very solid performances, with the DCH athlete, Monaghan, satisfied with her 12th place finish.

Her focus now turns to helping her club defend their national title on November, 17.

Toner surprised herself by placing second in the F45 category. The Clones athlete hadn’t factored in making the international team;

“I was just using this as a hard training run with the view to taking in a few indoor races in the New Year, so I’m somewhat shocked at my category placing here today but I’ll take it,” said Toner.

In the men’s race over 8km, Fergus McGirr was right in the battle for the fourth automatic spot on the men’s over 50 international team, after the completion of the first of four 2km loops.

McGirr held his position well and was still in contention for making the team heading out on his final lap. He extended his lead on his closest rivals for fourth place on the final lap to secure his place on the team.

The Enniskillen athlete was thrilled with gaining his first Irish vest; “It’s tremendous, I’ve never beaten some of them guys, so I’m delighted with how I performed there today.”