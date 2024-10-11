Student success celebrated at Erne Integrated College

A SPECIAL celebration was held at the Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen to honour the “the outstanding achievements of our students”, 30 years after the school was established.

The student population has grown at the Erne Integrated College since it was set up in September 1994, with many pupils going on to excel inside and outside of the classroom.

The Erne Integrated College recently celebrated the achievements of its current students who have excelled in a range of academic examinations, including GCSE, A-Level and BTECs.

In his first year as principal, Darron McLaughlin, said he was delighted to honour their success.

“It is a privilege to stand before you this evening as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our students here at Erne Integrated College,” he said in his prizegiving address.

“To our students receiving awards tonight, I want to say a heartfelt congratulations. Your hard work has paid off, and you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve accomplished.

“I also want to take a moment to recognize those who may not be receiving awards this evening. Remember, success is not always measured by trophies or certificates.

“It’s in the progress you’ve made, the effort you’ve put in, and the person you’ve become along the way,” added Erne Integrated College principal, Mr McLaughlin.

The school principal also acknowledged the extracurricular achievements of some of his former pupils, with Moya Hill and Sophie Barrett going on to represent Ulster and Ireland.

The Erne Integrated College recently underwent an Education and Training Inspectorate, with the school principal saying that they received a ‘very encouraging report’.

“The inspection highlighted our commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering an inclusive, supportive learning environment for all students,” Mr McLaughlin said.

“The ETI [Education and Training Inspectorate] report emphasized the strong relationships between staff and students, the dedication of our teachers, and the resilience of our pupils.

“It is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of everyone in our school community, staff, students, and parents alike,” he added.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007