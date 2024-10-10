Sexual assault charge against Fermanagh man withdrawn

A CASE in which it was alleged a woman was sexually assaulted is no longer proceeding Enniskillen Magistrates Court has been told.

Garvan Swift (46) from High Street, Newtownbuter was accused of committing the offence on June 16 and had been remanded on bail ever since.

However at the most recent court sitting a prosecuting lawyer said the matter had been reviewed and a decision taken to halt the case.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley ordered the charge and accompanying bail conditions to be withdrawn.

No reason was provided for the move.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition