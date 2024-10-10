+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Sexual assault charge against Fermanagh man withdrawn
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Sexual assault charge against Fermanagh man withdrawn

Posted: 2:05 pm October 10, 2024

A CASE in which it was alleged a woman was sexually assaulted is no longer proceeding Enniskillen Magistrates Court has been told.

Garvan Swift (46) from High Street, Newtownbuter was accused of committing the offence on June 16 and had been remanded on bail ever since.

However at the most recent court sitting a prosecuting lawyer said the matter had been reviewed and a decision taken to halt the case.

District Judge Alana McSorley ordered the charge and accompanying bail conditions to be withdrawn.

No reason was provided for the move.

