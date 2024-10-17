Programme for Government event in Enniskillen tonight

SOAS has urged the Fermanagh public to attend the Fermanagh House event to have their say on the future of healthcare.

THE LOCAL community is being urged to attend a public consultation event on the draft Programme for Government tonight (Thursday), to make their views known on the state of the local health service.

The event is taking place at Fermanagh House tonight, October 17, from 6.30-8.30pm. It is part of the eight-week public consultation on the draft programme, which sets out the policy direction for the Executive.

Health campaigners from Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) have noted the draft programme includes little on the future of emergency health care, only on elective care, and has urged the local public to attend the meeting to stress the importance of this issue to the people of the county.

“We are determined to make sure Fermanagh is not forgotten, and that healthcare should not be all about waiting lists,” said a SOAS spokesman.

To reserve your place at tonight’s meeting click here.