Little remembers the late Brian Óg on a special night

Brian Og Maguire in action for Lisnaskea during the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final against St James, Galway in February 2011.

TWENTY-SEVEN years after Mark Little played his first senior game for Lisnaskea Emmett’s, he continues to grace the Brewster Park turf and on Saturday night the men from ‘Skea got their hands on the Intermediate Championship crown.

43-year-old Little played the full game and joined in the chorus of “Oh Skea, Oh Skea, Oh Skea, Oh Skea” as they celebrated their first intermediate success since 2010.

That year Brian Óg Maguire captained the team to the Fermanagh title before leading them to All-Ireland glory in 2011.

Advertisement

Brian Óg, best known as Ogie, lost his life in a tragic workplace accident the following year, aged only 24.

On Saturday evening, as Lisnaskea rejoiced, Mark Little and captain Joe McDade both spoke about the late Ogie, who will never be forgotten.