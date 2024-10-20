+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAALittle remembers the late Brian Óg on a special night
Brian Og Maguire in action for Lisnaskea during the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final against St James, Galway in February 2011.

Little remembers the late Brian Óg on a special night

Posted: 11:05 am October 20, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

TWENTY-SEVEN years after Mark Little played his first senior game for Lisnaskea Emmett’s, he continues to grace the Brewster Park turf and on Saturday night the men from ‘Skea got their hands on the Intermediate Championship crown.

43-year-old Little played the full game and joined in the chorus of “Oh Skea, Oh Skea, Oh Skea, Oh Skea” as they celebrated their first intermediate success since 2010. 

That year Brian Óg Maguire captained the team to the Fermanagh title before leading them to All-Ireland glory in 2011.

Advertisement

Brian Óg, best known as Ogie, lost his life in a tragic workplace accident the following year, aged only 24. 

On Saturday evening, as Lisnaskea rejoiced, Mark Little and captain Joe McDade both spoke about the late Ogie, who will never be forgotten.

 

Related posts:

Can Kinawley make it a Super Sunday? Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth wins top LGFA award Skins stay top with good win on the road

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:05 am October 20, 2024
Top
Advertisement