Fermanagh volunteers win prestigious national award

FERMANAGH locals Lizzie Hogg and Thomas Maguire have won the prestigious Marsh Trust Award for Museum Learning, in partnership with the British Museum. The pair, who have both been volunteering at Castle Coole for almost 15 years were honoured at a ceremony in London last Monday.

The Marsh Awards celebrate outstanding volunteers in museums and heritage sites across the UK, recognising innovation and excellence in engaging with the public. Lizzie and Thomas’ dedication to creating memorable visitor experiences at Castle Coole, including their popular Twilight Tours, has earned them this well-deserved accolade.

Rona McKnight, Collections and House Manager at National Trust Fermanagh said, “Thomas and Lizzie were nominated for their commitment to Castle Coole. They create fantastic programmes for visitors, lead specialised tours of the mansion and the grounds, and ensure every single visitor, staff and volunteer is made to feel welcome.

Advertisement

“We couldn’t be prouder of them. Their knowledge, enthusiasm, and passion is contagious, and their boundless enthusiasm to try new things and create new experiences is a credit. They are true exemplars of great volunteer and staff partnerships.”

Lizzie said; “We were blown away by the award nomination, but to win is absolutely incredible. It’s a privilege that the National Trust allows me to do what I do and we are delighted that through this award Castle Coole has received the national recognition it deserves, because it really is a special place.”

Thomas added: “It’s humbling that the staff would take the time to nominate Lizzie and myself for this award. I joined the National Trust as a volunteer in 2010 after I retired, and I continue to love volunteering here all these years later. I get to meet people from all corners of the world and tell the stories of this magnificent historic mansion.”

The award was presented to Thomas and Lizzie by Clarissa Farr (trustee at the British Museum) and Brian Marsh from the Marsh Charitable Trust.