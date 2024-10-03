Fermanagh job fair to take place in Enniskillen today

INITIATIVE… A Fermanagh Job Fair is set to take place at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum today (Thursday).

A SPECIAL job fair is set to take place in Enniskillen today (Thursday) in a bid to curb and reduce local unemployment rate and help maintain that the “local economy remains strong”.

People are who are currently unemployed are being encouraged to turn out to the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum for the Fermanagh Job Fair, which takes place between 10am and 1pm.

The Fermanagh Job Fair has been put in place through support from the Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership and Enniskillen BID [Business Improvement District].

Advertisement

It was recently reported that unemployment in the North has decreased by 0.2 per cent from the opening quarter of the year when it was a high 4.4 per cent for a three month period.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughrey, feels that tomorrow’s workshop could prove vital in helping local residents find employment and jobs.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those seeking to move into employment, upskill or change career paths to meet with local employers and explore the different job roles available,” he said.

“As a Council, and with the support of DfC [Department for Communities] and Enniskillen BID, we are committed to ensuring our local economy remains strong and that our residents are aware of the employment opportunities available to them.”

Enniskillen Business Improvement District is one of the partners of the Fermanagh Job Fair.

Noelle McAloon feels it’s important to try and help local residents find employment.

“Recruitment of staff continues to present serious challenges for local employers,” she said.

Advertisement

“It can impact on good customer service and puts pressure on business owners. Enniskillen BID welcomes the Fermanagh Jobs Fair as a very positive step to helping with staffing issues.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition