Derrygonnelly man accused of court order breach

A DERRYGONNELLY man has appeared in court on a charge fo breaching a non-molestation order last month.

Brendan Gallagher (54) from Drumadown Road is alleged to have committed the offence on September 9 in an Enniskillen shopping centre carpark.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is the charge could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Gallagher on continuing bail to return to court on October 21.

