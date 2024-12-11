Vital health team in urgent appeal for breast milk donations

IT HELPS hundreds of babies across Ireland each year, and now the Human Milk Bank at the South West Acute Hospital has issued a fresh appeal for donor mums to help it continue its life-saving work.

The only one of its kind on the island of Ireland, the team at the facility, which provides breast milk to neonatal units right across the island, has supported thousands of premature and sick babies in recent years.

Over the past year, the Human Milk Bank has donated 973 litres of donor breast milk to 31 maternity/neonatal units across 27 hospitals.

Advertisement

It has provided this precious and live-saving donor milk to 773 premature babies, of which 233 were either a twin or a triplet.

Susan Rogers, lead nurse for public health at the Trust, thanked all those who donate to the Milk Bank.

“We are indebted to our donor mums who have continued to provide essential donor breast milk for babies in neonatal and surgical units in hospitals throughout the whole of Ireland,” she said.

“The Human Milk Bank staff are working very hard to ensure this vital service remains available to all our vulnerable premature and surgical babies as the demand for donor expressed breast milk at this time is exceptionally high.”

Ms Rogers said demand for the service remained as high as ever, and urged any mothers who were able to donate to the life-saving service.

“Breast milk gives premature and sick babies the best possible start in life as it helps build their immune system, their eye and brain development and prevent Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), which is a devastating intestinal disease affecting premature or low birth weight babies,” she said.

“We have been very busy processing requests for donor milk to neonatal units across the province and in the Republic of Ireland over the past number of months. It is essential that we recruit donors on a continual basis.

Advertisement

“I would appeal to expectant mums to consider becoming a donor and for our donor mums to spread the word about the Human Milk Bank as this is the best way to help us recruit new mums.

“We are also extremely grateful for the support of the Voluntary Blood Bikers, who continue to help support the transport our much needed donor breast milk in all weather conditions.”

Ms Rogers added: “We have so many wonderful donor mums who kindly help us raise awareness of our Human Milk Bank service that also share their gift of donor milk on our social media channels.

“This helps us to spread the word to expectant mums throughout Ireland to keep in mind the need for donor mums to come forward to keep this vital service going.”

If you would like to find out more about the Human Milk Bank and becoming a donor please contact the Human Milk Bank on call (028) 6862 8333 or email tmb.swah@westerntrust.hscni.net.