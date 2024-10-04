Comedian Conal returning to The Ardhowen Theatre

THE Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen is expected to be a sell-out when the hugely popular Conal Gallen returns to the county with his “rip roaring” and much-anticipated new comedy.

The 69-year-old from Ballybofey has established himself as one of the top comedians in Ireland and he’s now involved in a major and popular tour of the island with his new play ‘After Ours’.

The countdown is on until he returns to the Enniskillen theatre next Thursday (October 10).

“Conal Gallen, and his son Rory, have done it again with another rip roaring, outrageously, funny comedy play,” said a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

“’After Ours’ is the hilarious story of how the infamous Bridie Murphy, played by Conal Gallen, and her hapless husband Willie, have inherited their very own pub.

“Not only do they not have a clue what they are doing, but they enlist the help of their best friend and next door neighbour, Betty Head.”

There has been plenty of comedy at the Ardhowen Theatre recently and the venue is preparing to welcome the hugely popular Rory O’Connor for what’s expected to be a sold-out show.

The Dublin comedian is preparing to bring his show to the Ardhowen Theatre on October 12.

“Rory [O’Connor] is back on the road with his brand-new show, ‘Keep ‘Er Lit’, as he tries to navigate and survive in this ever-changing world,” said an Ardhowen Theatre spokesperson.

“He will take you into his home and life with his relatable humour and unique storytelling ability, as he speaks about growing up in simpler times, winging it, and life as a parent to three.

“Rory will share his experiences and thoughts on managing our minds, challenging fear and why it’s important never to lose madness,” they added.