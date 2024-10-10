+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBREAKING: Police appeal for missing man in Enniskillen
Police are currently looking to locate Orgest Muja

BREAKING: Police appeal for missing man in Enniskillen

Posted: 3:47 pm October 10, 2024

POLICE are appealing for information after a man has been reported missing in Enniskillen.

“Police are currently looking to locate Orgest Muja, who is missing from the Enniskillen area,” a Facebook post from Police Fermanagh and Omagh read.

“Orgest left his home on Tuesday 8 October 2024 at 0805 hours and has not been seen since.”

Advertisement

If anyone has information, you can contact the Police on 101 and quoting CC2024100800981.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh GAA club’s horsepowered fundraiser Casey Howe signs for Nottingham Forest Fermanagh OMS director steps down amid sex allegations

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:47 pm October 10, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA