BREAKING: Police appeal for missing man in Enniskillen

Police are currently looking to locate Orgest Muja

POLICE are appealing for information after a man has been reported missing in Enniskillen.

“Police are currently looking to locate Orgest Muja, who is missing from the Enniskillen area,” a Facebook post from Police Fermanagh and Omagh read.

“Orgest left his home on Tuesday 8 October 2024 at 0805 hours and has not been seen since.”

If anyone has information, you can contact the Police on 101 and quoting CC2024100800981.

