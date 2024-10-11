Armstrong queries long-term implications of A5 upgrade

A FERMANAGH and South Tyrone MLA has called on Stormont to “engage in meaningful dialogue” with affected farmers after the green light was given for the A5 dual carriageway.

Campaign groups and residents across the North were left relieved when John O’Dowd, Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister, confirmed a much-needed £1.2 billion upgrade of the A5.

The Stormont Executive confirmed that work on the road between Strabane and Ballygawley would begin early next year, with the Irish Government pledging €600 million to the project.

Since the A5 road upgrade was announced in 2007, a number of legal challenges have been mounted with 300 working farms and 1,200 hectares of land needed for the new carriageway.

While she welcomed the decision, newly appointed Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Diana Armstrong, pictured left, has called on the Northern Ireland Executive to support the local land owners.

“The likely loss of almost 3,000 acres of farmland due to the A5 Road Upgrade poses a serious threat to the livelihoods of these farmers,” UUP MLA, Ms Armstrong, said in a statement.

“It is imperative that we consider the long-term implications on their businesses, which have been cultivated over generations.

“The disruption caused by any incoming vesting orders could lead to irreversible damage to their operations, affecting not only the farmers but also the broader community.”

The Alternative A5 Alliance has been vocal in its objections to the A5 upgrade. The Fermanagh politician is calling on Stormont representatives to address the concerns of local farmers.

“I urge the Minister for Infrastructure to engage in meaningful dialogue with the affected farmers and explore all possible options to minimize the impact on their lands,” Ms Armstrong said.

“Compensation and support measures must be fair and adequate to ensure that our farmers can continue their vital work without undue hardship.

“Our farming community is the backbone of our local economy, and their contributions must be respected and protected.

“I want to work with our farmers in seeking a balanced and just solution that will enable progress on the A5 alongside the protection of their livelihoods,” she added.

Fellow Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, has also spoken out in support of the estimated 300 farmers and land owners who will be affected by the upcoming development.

“A number of weeks ago, I hosted a very positive meeting between those whose land will be vested and the Minister,” Ms Erskine told BBC News.

“It is important that this constructive engagement continues, and that the very valid concerns of landowners are addressed.”

