Armstrong ‘over the moon’ with first ERC podium finish

Jon Armstrong and co-driver Eoin Treacy finished second at Rally Silesia in Poland at the weekend.

Jon Armstrong concluded his first full European Rally Championship season in style at the weekend when he earned his maiden podium finish in the series at the final event of the year, Rally Silesia in Poland.

He produced a dominant performance on Sunday, winning five of the six stages on the event’s final day to climb five places on the leaderboard, cementing his belief that he belongs at the top level of the sport.

“It’s just a really special way to finish the season,” Jon beamed. “I think going into next year – I don’t know what the plan is yet – this was the strong result we needed before the off-season.

Advertisement

“Deep down I know I’m capable of putting in times but it’s not always that straightforward. Everything has to gel and the level is very high in the ERC. If everything is not 100 percent and you’re not totally on it you’re not going to be at the races.

“But once you get the confidence, understand the tyres and the car and how to carry the speed then it becomes a lot easier.

“We’re very happy with how the season went and with this rally we’re over the moon.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0