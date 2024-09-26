Tributes paid to Fermanagh father killed in Lisnaskea

Daniel Lavelle, who passed away following an accident in Lisnaskea.

THERE has been an outpouring of grief across Fermanagh this morning after it was confirmed local father-of-five Daniel Lavelle tragically lost his life in a crash on the Crom Road, Lisnaskea yesterday evening.

A very active member of the local community, since the sad news was confirmed this morning tributes pouring in for Daniel from a wide number of local groups and organisations.

Maguiresbridge St.Mary’s GFC, of which Daniel was a member, has said, “As a club, we are heartbroken.”

Expressing deep condolences with his family, the club added, “Daniel was a huge supporter of his children within the club. Whenever there was underage training or matches, Daniel was there.”

Newtownbutler CCÉ also expressed sympathy with the Lavelle family, and wider family circle, as did St Kevin’s College principal Gary Kelly, as well as the Kelly, Ballagh & Donagh Primary School Past Pupils Facebook page.

Both Lisnaskea Emmetts and Lisnaskea Rovers, clubs the Lavelle family have been heavily involved with, also paid tribute to Daniel and expressed condolences with his loved ones.

“Daniel was not only an exceptional coach, but also a respected member of our community who dedicated his time, energy, and passion to the sport and to the development of young athletes,” said a Rovers spokesman. “His positive influence will be felt for many years to come, and we are deeply saddened by his loss.”

St Patricks GFC Donagh also joined the chorus of sympathy and tributes.

“A devoted husband and father, Daniel was also a highly skilled bricklayer and offered up his free time on weekends to help rebuild the clubhouse which was greatly appreciated by everyone,” said a spokesman.

Broadmeadow Junior Parkrun in Enniskillen announced it had cancelled an event this week out of respect to the family.

“Due to the untimely passing of our regular volunteer and friend, Daniel Lavelle, our event this week will be cancelled as a mark of respect to Daniel and his family,” said a spokesman.

“His favourite role was timekeeping and would have an ever present smile at the finish line for our finishers. Daniel and his wife Eilish and their 5 children were always available to participate and help out. Daniel was a keen runner himself and could often be seen out running his home roads around Crom, outside Lisnaskea. He will be sorely missed by all at junior parkrun and the wider community.”

Daniel died last night after his car collided with a lorry on the Crom Road. A 48-year-old man, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.