Tourism NI young ambassador enjoys Fermanagh

Tourism NI’s young ‘Adventure Ambassador’ has been enjoying some of Fermanagh’s world class attractions and experiences.

You’re only a small step away from giant experiences as Tourism Northern Ireland’s ‘Adventure Ambassador’ eight-year-old Anna McGuinness and her family have been discovering.

Having won TNI’s Giant Memory Making competition earlier this year, Adventure Ambassador Anna, and her family, have been busy enjoying fun-filled day trips and have put together a host of videos showcasing their giant adventures.

Advertisement

Narrated by Anna, the three videos provide a showcase of the McGuinness family’s trips to County Tyrone, County Armagh, County Fermanagh and the Causeway Coast.

“It has been great fun exploring Northern Ireland with my family,” said Anna.

“There are so many amazing places to see and things to do here and they’re all just a short journey away from our home.

“My sister (Bonnie) and I have had an amazing time so far and we can’t wait to continue our giant adventures with our mum, dad and dog Pepper.”

Before heading to County Fermanagh, the McGuinness family stopped by Portadown to enjoy the Orchard County at Long Meadow Farm. After they tasted the fresh apple juice and treats, they made their way to a lakeside lodge at the Killyhevlin Hotel before exploring Devenish Island and Enniskillen Castle on the Erne Water Taxi. The Marble Arch Caves were also a hit with the young family.

Watch on to find out what else they got up to on each of their short breaks and for more information, and other family-friendly giant adventures in Northern Ireland, visit discovernorthernireland.com.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition