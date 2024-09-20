The Whistlin’ Donkeys to release new single

THE Whistlin’ Donkeys has said they’re “excited” ahead of the release of their new single which will see the Dromore band put their unique and folk twist on a popular song by an English songwriter.

The six-man band recently teased fans that they’re going to be launching their new song ‘Dream Catch Me’, to the delight of their large and ever-growing fan base from across the country.

‘Dream Catch Me’ was released in 2007 by 39-year-old English singer-songwriter Newtown Faulkner.

Originally from Surrey, Faulkner has a strong reputation for his commitment to the music industry and he has a talent for guitar playing, with ‘Dream Catch Me’ one of his top songs and tracks.

“We’re excited to announce that our brand new single “Dream Catch Me” will be available for pre-order on iTunes,” ‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ posted ahead of their song release on Friday morning.

It has been a busy time of late for the Dromore-based band, who recently confirmed that they’re set to return to Canada for what’s expected to be another sold-out tour outside of Ireland.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys kick off their Canadian tour on October 11, with a special performance at Holy Heart Theatre in St John’s Newfoundland, which has already been confirmed as a sell-out gig.

During their time in Canada, The Whistlin’ Donkeys has confirmed that they’ll be headlining concerts in different parts of the country, including in Vancouver and in Toronto.

It has been a busy year of travelling for the Dromore sensations who recently led a hugely successful tour in Australia, to the delight of the huge number of Irish ex-pats living Down Under.

Speaking after leading gigs in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne, The Whistlin’ Donkeys said they were delighted with the reaction to their musician from the Australian residents.

“It’s been a dream come true for us lads to make it all the way out here,” they said, “and it was made even better by the amazing audiences we’ve been playing to. Until next time Australia.”