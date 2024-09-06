Police issue appeal over abandoned van in Enniskillen

POLICE have issued an appeal for information regarding a van found in Enniskillen last week.

The white Peugeot 207 van was found parked in the area of Ballylucas Road in the county town on Monday, August 26, at around 9pm.

Anyone with any information regarding the van, or who can identify the owner, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 1405 of 26/08/2024.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition