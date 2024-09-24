Plans in place to support elderly Fermanagh residents

ELDERLY Fermanagh residents are going to be given the opportunity to “socialise and create connections” next month as part of a community-wide programme.

The National Institutes of Health recently revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic caused an increase in loneliness among elderly residents, with a direct correlation to cognitive decline in older adults.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has teamed up with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Public Health Agency and South West Age Partnership to run the Positive Ageing Month.

“[The] Council is committed to ensuring that our older residents lead more independent, engaged and socially active lives,” said Council chairman, John McClaughry.

“Positive Ageing Month provides an opportunity for us to achieve this and recognise how we can support older people in our District.”

Head of Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Seamus Ward, feels it’s important to give elderly residents the chance to socialise together.

”I am delighted once again to support the annual Positive Ageing Campaign,” Mr Ward said.

“The campaign continues to be a great opportunity to celebrate the contribution that older people make to our communities.

“I would like to thank all our partners for providing a wide range of activities and events again this year, and highlighting the great results that can be achieved by working in collaboration.”

The Council will be illuminating Enniskillen Castle October 1 to recognise International Day for Older Persons and the commencement of the Positive Ageing Month programme.

